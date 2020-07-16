3024 W 11th St Up

Amenities
West 11th up unit. - Property Id: 311083
Recently renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bath up unit in south Tremont. Great location minutes from the heart of Tremont, Ohio city and downtown.
New, white shaker cabinets with quartz countertops.
Stainless steel appliances.
Laundry hookups in basement
Fenced in yard
Second floor balcony
Rent $950
Available 7/3/2020
Call or text Vicki at 440 570 1200
