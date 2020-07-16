All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 3024 W 11th St Up.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3024 W 11th St Up
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3024 W 11th St Up

3024 West 11th Street · (440) 570-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Tremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3024 West 11th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Up · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West 11th up unit. - Property Id: 311083

Recently renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bath up unit in south Tremont. Great location minutes from the heart of Tremont, Ohio city and downtown.

New, white shaker cabinets with quartz countertops.
Stainless steel appliances.
Laundry hookups in basement
Fenced in yard
Second floor balcony

Rent $950
Available 7/3/2020

www.revive-cle.com

Call or text Vicki at 440 570 1200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3024-w-11th-st-cleveland-oh-unit-up/311083
Property Id 311083

(RLNE5944208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 W 11th St Up have any available units?
3024 W 11th St Up has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 W 11th St Up have?
Some of 3024 W 11th St Up's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 W 11th St Up currently offering any rent specials?
3024 W 11th St Up is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 W 11th St Up pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 W 11th St Up is pet friendly.
Does 3024 W 11th St Up offer parking?
No, 3024 W 11th St Up does not offer parking.
Does 3024 W 11th St Up have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 W 11th St Up does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 W 11th St Up have a pool?
No, 3024 W 11th St Up does not have a pool.
Does 3024 W 11th St Up have accessible units?
No, 3024 W 11th St Up does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 W 11th St Up have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 W 11th St Up does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3024 W 11th St Up?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity