3002 Franklin Blvd

Available in Mid September! Live, work AND play in this incredible pad in the Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City. Nestled in just footsteps from Rising Star Coffee, CLE Museum of Art's Transformer Station, JukeBox and the future Church and State. 1800 square foot of living space offers it all! Highlighted by exposed brick, rustic hardwood floors, beautiful wood beams and high end finishes. Entertain in the open concept floor plan with skylight feature and stainless appliances. Main floor laundry for your convenience. Storage galore with walk-in closets in both bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms!! Never worry about street parking with the attached private 2-car garage INCLUDED in price. Lower level with soaring ceilings is an open canvas for one's needs. Turn it into a work space or make it your family and entertainment room! Possibilities are endless. Pets are negotiable. Call list agent today for further details and to set your appointment to see it! AVAILABLE FOR MID SEPTEMBER MOVE IN