All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 3002 Franklin Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3002 Franklin Blvd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:23 PM

3002 Franklin Blvd

3002 Franklin Boulevard · (216) 952-8884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Ohio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3002 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available in Mid September! Live, work AND play in this incredible pad in the Hingetown neighborhood of Ohio City. Nestled in just footsteps from Rising Star Coffee, CLE Museum of Art's Transformer Station, JukeBox and the future Church and State. 1800 square foot of living space offers it all! Highlighted by exposed brick, rustic hardwood floors, beautiful wood beams and high end finishes. Entertain in the open concept floor plan with skylight feature and stainless appliances. Main floor laundry for your convenience. Storage galore with walk-in closets in both bedrooms. 2.5 bathrooms!! Never worry about street parking with the attached private 2-car garage INCLUDED in price. Lower level with soaring ceilings is an open canvas for one's needs. Turn it into a work space or make it your family and entertainment room! Possibilities are endless. Pets are negotiable. Call list agent today for further details and to set your appointment to see it! AVAILABLE FOR MID SEPTEMBER MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Franklin Blvd have any available units?
3002 Franklin Blvd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Franklin Blvd have?
Some of 3002 Franklin Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Franklin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Franklin Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Franklin Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Franklin Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Franklin Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Franklin Blvd offers parking.
Does 3002 Franklin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Franklin Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Franklin Blvd have a pool?
No, 3002 Franklin Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Franklin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3002 Franklin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Franklin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Franklin Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3002 Franklin Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Perry Payne Building
740 W Superior Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE
Cleveland, OH 44114
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity