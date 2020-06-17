2222 Detroit Ave

Amenities

FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates. Condominium custom designed so that almost every room has breath taking views through double stacked walls of glass. Most incredible views of downtown, the Cuyahoga river, Lake Erie and beyond to the West. Outdoor terrace space is split between a first level terrace off the exquisite dining room and the third level rooftop terrace that commands views that are beyond words. Grand entry foyer with two level volume ceilings, staturario honed oversized marble flooring and custom crafted staircase that twists up with beautiful modern stainless railings. First level guest bedroom offers its own full bath, glass shower and upgraded hardware . Culinary kitchen with mammoth center island with tiger eye granite slab including an extended breakfast bar.