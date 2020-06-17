All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM

2222 Detroit Ave

2222 Detroit Avenue · (216) 952-8884
Location

2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4618 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates. Condominium custom designed so that almost every room has breath taking views through double stacked walls of glass. Most incredible views of downtown, the Cuyahoga river, Lake Erie and beyond to the West. Outdoor terrace space is split between a first level terrace off the exquisite dining room and the third level rooftop terrace that commands views that are beyond words. Grand entry foyer with two level volume ceilings, staturario honed oversized marble flooring and custom crafted staircase that twists up with beautiful modern stainless railings. First level guest bedroom offers its own full bath, glass shower and upgraded hardware . Culinary kitchen with mammoth center island with tiger eye granite slab including an extended breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Detroit Ave have any available units?
2222 Detroit Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2222 Detroit Ave have?
Some of 2222 Detroit Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Detroit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Detroit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Detroit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Detroit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Detroit Ave does offer parking.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Detroit Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave have a pool?
No, 2222 Detroit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave have accessible units?
No, 2222 Detroit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Detroit Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Detroit Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Detroit Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
