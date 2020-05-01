All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 2194 e. 85th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
2194 e. 85th
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

2194 e. 85th

2194 East 85th Street · (866) 861-4761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2194 East 85th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Fairfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a newly remodeled 4bd 1ba home for rent on the east side of Cleveland. This home has been freshly painted, new flooring and carpet, updated kitchen, bathroom and light fixtures throughout. Located conveniently located near shopping, hospitals, museums, restaurants, public transportation, major freeways among many other things.

Owner requires all applicants to make at least 2 1/2 time the rent per month, household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 e. 85th have any available units?
2194 e. 85th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 2194 e. 85th currently offering any rent specials?
2194 e. 85th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 e. 85th pet-friendly?
No, 2194 e. 85th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 2194 e. 85th offer parking?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not offer parking.
Does 2194 e. 85th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 e. 85th have a pool?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not have a pool.
Does 2194 e. 85th have accessible units?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 e. 85th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2194 e. 85th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2194 e. 85th does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2194 e. 85th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322
Cleveland, OH 44118
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity