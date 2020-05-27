All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 19509 Chickasaw Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:01 AM

19509 Chickasaw Avenue

19509 Chickasaw Avenue · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44119
North Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

HOME FEATURES: Come fall in love with this updated Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty home! This is for the UPSTAIRS unit. This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING – On street parking unless tenant decides to rent the detached garage ($25 per month additional). PRIVACY – Window coverings. COMFORT – Central AC, central heat. LAUNDRY – Hookups. UPDATES – Updated kitchen. Updated bath. New flooring. Fresh paint. BONUS – Finished attic. APPLIANCES – Tenant provides appliances.

GARAGE – This property has a detached 1-car garage available for an additional $25 per month. This is being offered to both units, and the first to request garage and pay deposit will retain the garage for the lease term. This includes driveway parking to the person renting the garage only.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Landlord pays water and sewer. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult (all adults must complete an application) www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid balances to previous landlords. No unpaid phone bill, gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposits apply per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty and Heartland Neighborhood Homes will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. If you find one of our properties listed on Craigslist or another site for different price, call US through our website to confirm before sending any money!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have any available units?
19509 Chickasaw Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have?
Some of 19509 Chickasaw Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19509 Chickasaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19509 Chickasaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19509 Chickasaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19509 Chickasaw Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19509 Chickasaw Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19509 Chickasaw Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr
Cleveland, OH 44106
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE
Cleveland, OH 44114
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr
Cleveland, OH 44102
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity