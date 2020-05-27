19509 Chickasaw Avenue

Amenities

STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.



Section 8: NOT Accepted

EDEN: NOT Accepted



MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes



CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.



HOME FEATURES: Come fall in love with this updated Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty home! This is for the UPSTAIRS unit. This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING – On street parking unless tenant decides to rent the detached garage ($25 per month additional). PRIVACY – Window coverings. COMFORT – Central AC, central heat. LAUNDRY – Hookups. UPDATES – Updated kitchen. Updated bath. New flooring. Fresh paint. BONUS – Finished attic. APPLIANCES – Tenant provides appliances.



GARAGE – This property has a detached 1-car garage available for an additional $25 per month. This is being offered to both units, and the first to request garage and pay deposit will retain the garage for the lease term. This includes driveway parking to the person renting the garage only.



UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Landlord pays water and sewer. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.



DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.



APPLICATION: Only on our Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult (all adults must complete an application) www.216Rents.com



QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid balances to previous landlords. No unpaid phone bill, gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).



PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposits apply per animal.



AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty and Heartland Neighborhood Homes will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. If you find one of our properties listed on Craigslist or another site for different price, call US through our website to confirm before sending any money!

