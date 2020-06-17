All apartments in Cleveland
18034 Fairville Avenue

18034 Fairville Avenue · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44135
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

HOME FEATURES: Come fall in love with this updated Krch Realty home! This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING – Private driveway with side gate. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Hookups on the main level. UPDATES – Remodeled kitchen. Fresh paint. Refinished wood floors. BONUS – Single-level home with easy access (no steps - only slight raise at the door). Central heat and air conditioning. Front deck. APPLIANCES – Tenant provides appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Heartland Neighborhood Homes / Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult (all adults must complete an application) www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty and Heartland Neighborhood Homes will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have any available units?
18034 Fairville Avenue has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18034 Fairville Avenue have?
Some of 18034 Fairville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18034 Fairville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18034 Fairville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18034 Fairville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18034 Fairville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18034 Fairville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18034 Fairville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have a pool?
No, 18034 Fairville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18034 Fairville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18034 Fairville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18034 Fairville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18034 Fairville Avenue has units with air conditioning.
