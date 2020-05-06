All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated October 14 2019 at 10:52 AM

17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland

17814 Delavan Avenue · (216) 252-6580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17814 Delavan Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44119
North Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, Single Family Home Available immediately - Spacious 3 bedroom home with tons of character throughout! Large living area with formal dining room and built in cabinetry. Comfortable bedrooms with sufficient closet space! Large yard with plenty of space for entertaining.

Schedule a tour to see this beautiful home TODAY!

3 Bedrooms
1 Bath

Rent $950
Security Deposit $950

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer, lawn care, & snow removal.
Appliances not included.

No Pets ( service animals ok )
No Sec. 8

***$30.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee***

We check:
-Criminal History
-Employment
-Income
-Credit History
-Current/Previous Residence

Please visit our website at www.golokalpm.net to view more properties or view additional photos.

EQUAL HOUSING PROVIDER

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have any available units?
17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland pet-friendly?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland offer parking?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not offer parking.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have a pool?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 17814 Delavan Avenue Cleveland does not have units with air conditioning.
