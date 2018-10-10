All apartments in Cleveland
1501 East 105 St

1501 East 105th Street · (440) 461-0050
Location

1501 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Glenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated Century-Old Colonial. Two large porches. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Casual living room with plenty of natural light and breakfast bar. Formal dining room off the kitchen. The spacious kitchen provides beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. The carpeted 2nd floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet, and a glamour bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry. Full basement. Central A/C. Detached 2 car garage. Great location near University Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 East 105 St have any available units?
1501 East 105 St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 East 105 St have?
Some of 1501 East 105 St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 East 105 St currently offering any rent specials?
1501 East 105 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 East 105 St pet-friendly?
No, 1501 East 105 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1501 East 105 St offer parking?
Yes, 1501 East 105 St does offer parking.
Does 1501 East 105 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 East 105 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 East 105 St have a pool?
No, 1501 East 105 St does not have a pool.
Does 1501 East 105 St have accessible units?
No, 1501 East 105 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 East 105 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 East 105 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 East 105 St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 East 105 St has units with air conditioning.
