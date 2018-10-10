1501 East 105 St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated Century-Old Colonial. Two large porches. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Casual living room with plenty of natural light and breakfast bar. Formal dining room off the kitchen. The spacious kitchen provides beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. The carpeted 2nd floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet, and a glamour bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry. Full basement. Central A/C. Detached 2 car garage. Great location near University Circle.