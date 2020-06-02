14603 Milverton Road - 401.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer. This two bedroom, one bath apartment was recently painted and has spacious rooms and large windows to let in plenty of light. The kitchen comes equipped with a full-size range and refrigerator, new vinyl plank flooring, then opens into a dining nook. The entire unit is newly carpeted and and includes a large walk-in closet for plenty of extra storage. The bathroom is equipped with a medicine cabinet and full bathtub with new vinyl plank flooring and paint. The apartment is located in a well-maintained building with a garage.



Ask about incentives for First Responders!



Close to public transportation. Coin operated laundry on site. Garage parking available for a nominal fee. Owner pays all utilities except for electric. Please no pets. Section 8 is accepted. 12 month lease. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath also available for $650 per month.