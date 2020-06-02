All apartments in Cleveland
14603 Milverton Road - 401.
14603 Milverton Road - 401

14603 Milverton Road · (479) 831-8192
Location

14603 Milverton Road, Cleveland, OH 44120
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to the Onaway Apartments, conveniently close to Shaker Heights and everything Cleveland has to offer. This two bedroom, one bath apartment was recently painted and has spacious rooms and large windows to let in plenty of light. The kitchen comes equipped with a full-size range and refrigerator, new vinyl plank flooring, then opens into a dining nook. The entire unit is newly carpeted and and includes a large walk-in closet for plenty of extra storage. The bathroom is equipped with a medicine cabinet and full bathtub with new vinyl plank flooring and paint. The apartment is located in a well-maintained building with a garage.

Ask about incentives for First Responders!

Close to public transportation. Coin operated laundry on site. Garage parking available for a nominal fee. Owner pays all utilities except for electric. Please no pets. Section 8 is accepted. 12 month lease. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath also available for $650 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have any available units?
14603 Milverton Road - 401 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have?
Some of 14603 Milverton Road - 401's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14603 Milverton Road - 401 currently offering any rent specials?
14603 Milverton Road - 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 Milverton Road - 401 pet-friendly?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 offer parking?
Yes, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does offer parking.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have a pool?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does not have a pool.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have accessible units?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14603 Milverton Road - 401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14603 Milverton Road - 401 does not have units with air conditioning.

