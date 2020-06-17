All apartments in Cleveland
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down

1341 W 65th St · (216) 801-2277
Location

1341 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District. North of Detroit Ave with lots of entertainment and dining options right outside of your front door including both movie and performance theaters.. 5 minute drive or Uber ride to downtown (Browns, Cavs, Rock Hall, Indians, Flats and lots more). You can easily walk or ride your bike to Edgewater Park, Ohio City or W25th west side market districts. 15-20 min drive to Cleveland Clinic main campus, University Hospitals, Veterans Administration and Metro-Health, Cleveland State University and CWRU, Baldwin Wallace. Non-smoking unit. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Wifi). IN UNIT WASHER?DRYER IS ALSO INCLUDED IN RENT. Electric cooktop, refrigerator, microwave oven, Granite countertops, 2 Queen size and 1 Full size beds with memory foam mattresses, 1 large sofa-bed and 43" smart TV. 1 car assigned space driveway parking. Light kitchen appliances and kitchenware included. Available immediately; Monthly to 1-year lease (see rent fee table below). Housing Vouchers are not accepted. A background check is required to confirm credit, criminal, and eviction history. Must have proof of income (~$3K/month household income to qualify). Application fee: $40/adult. Insurance temporary housing agencies and Roommates are welcome to inquire.
Lease terms:
$1599 for 12-month lease
$1649 for 6-month lease
$1699 for 3-month lease
$1749 for month to month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have any available units?
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have?
Some of 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down currently offering any rent specials?
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down is pet friendly.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down offer parking?
Yes, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down does offer parking.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have a pool?
No, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down does not have a pool.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have accessible units?
No, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 West 65th Street - down, Down has units with air conditioning.
