1341 West 65th Street - down, Down

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District. North of Detroit Ave with lots of entertainment and dining options right outside of your front door including both movie and performance theaters.. 5 minute drive or Uber ride to downtown (Browns, Cavs, Rock Hall, Indians, Flats and lots more). You can easily walk or ride your bike to Edgewater Park, Ohio City or W25th west side market districts. 15-20 min drive to Cleveland Clinic main campus, University Hospitals, Veterans Administration and Metro-Health, Cleveland State University and CWRU, Baldwin Wallace. Non-smoking unit. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Wifi). IN UNIT WASHER?DRYER IS ALSO INCLUDED IN RENT. Electric cooktop, refrigerator, microwave oven, Granite countertops, 2 Queen size and 1 Full size beds with memory foam mattresses, 1 large sofa-bed and 43" smart TV. 1 car assigned space driveway parking. Light kitchen appliances and kitchenware included. Available immediately; Monthly to 1-year lease (see rent fee table below). Housing Vouchers are not accepted. A background check is required to confirm credit, criminal, and eviction history. Must have proof of income (~$3K/month household income to qualify). Application fee: $40/adult. Insurance temporary housing agencies and Roommates are welcome to inquire.

Lease terms:

$1599 for 12-month lease

$1649 for 6-month lease

$1699 for 3-month lease

$1749 for month to month