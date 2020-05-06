All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 1318 East 85th Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
1318 East 85th Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1318 East 85th Street - 1

1318 East 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Hough
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1318 East 85th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS!!

Recently Renovated Unit, more work is being done to in the near future to improve so you'll be getting a great deal!

Please call 216-243-0034 to inquire about a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have any available units?
1318 East 85th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 1318 East 85th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1318 East 85th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 East 85th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus