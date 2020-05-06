Rent Calculator
1318 East 85th Street - 1
1318 East 85th Street - 1
1318 East 85th Street
1318 East 85th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106
Hough
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$250 MOVE-IN CASH BONUS!!
Recently Renovated Unit, more work is being done to in the near future to improve so you'll be getting a great deal!
Please call 216-243-0034 to inquire about a viewing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have any available units?
1318 East 85th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cleveland, OH
.
Is 1318 East 85th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1318 East 85th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 East 85th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland
.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 East 85th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 East 85th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
