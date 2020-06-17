All apartments in Cleveland
1239 W 67th St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1239 W 67th St 3

1239 West 67th Street · (440) 570-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1239 West 67th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
W 67th studio - Property Id: 200732

COMING SOON..... Newly renovated, studio apartment in the heart of Gordon square. Gutted all the way down to the studs. New windows, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bath, light fixtures and plumbing. Great location!!!!! Lake views. At the very north end of W 67th street. Easily walkable to Edgewater park. Easy access to the Shoreway. Get to downtown, Ohio City or Lakewood in minutes. Cut through the back yard to get to all of the great restaurants, bars and shops Gordon square has to offer. Stonemad, El Rione, Toast are in your back yard. Off street parking. Great place for someone on the move, who wants a great quiet place in a great area.

Almost done, will update pictures as the finishing touches are added.

Credit and background checks required. This property has not been approved for section 8.

For a list of other properties available, please visit https://www.revive-cle.com/
We have a number of other listings rent ready as well as coming soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200732
Property Id 200732

(RLNE5448961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have any available units?
1239 W 67th St 3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 W 67th St 3 have?
Some of 1239 W 67th St 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 W 67th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1239 W 67th St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 W 67th St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 W 67th St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1239 W 67th St 3 does offer parking.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 W 67th St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have a pool?
No, 1239 W 67th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1239 W 67th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 W 67th St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 W 67th St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 W 67th St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
