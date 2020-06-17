1239 W 67th St 3

Amenities

W 67th studio - Property Id: 200732



COMING SOON..... Newly renovated, studio apartment in the heart of Gordon square. Gutted all the way down to the studs. New windows, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bath, light fixtures and plumbing. Great location!!!!! Lake views. At the very north end of W 67th street. Easily walkable to Edgewater park. Easy access to the Shoreway. Get to downtown, Ohio City or Lakewood in minutes. Cut through the back yard to get to all of the great restaurants, bars and shops Gordon square has to offer. Stonemad, El Rione, Toast are in your back yard. Off street parking. Great place for someone on the move, who wants a great quiet place in a great area.



Almost done, will update pictures as the finishing touches are added.



Credit and background checks required. This property has not been approved for section 8.



