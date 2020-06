Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Recently redone 3rd floor unit! Perfect for anyone looking to move out on their own in the Forest Hills neighbourhood. At $550, rent includes all utilities.



Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing. Please reach out to leasing@limitlesspropertymanagement.com if you have any questions or concerns.



No felonies. No evictions in the last 5 years.