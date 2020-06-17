All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

10608 Dale Avenue

10608 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111
West Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms. Natural hardwood flooring! Full basement! Deck! large backyard!

(RLNE5845876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 Dale Avenue have any available units?
10608 Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 10608 Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Dale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue offer parking?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10608 Dale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10608 Dale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
