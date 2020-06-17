10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111 West Boulevard
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms. Natural hardwood flooring! Full basement! Deck! large backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
