All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 10422 Dove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
10422 Dove Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

10422 Dove Avenue

10422 Dove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10422 Dove Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Union - Miles Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house available in nice neighborhood. Rent is $1050 with full months rent deposit also. No felonies or evictions over the past 5 years. utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 Dove Avenue have any available units?
10422 Dove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 10422 Dove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10422 Dove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 Dove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10422 Dove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue have a pool?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10422 Dove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10422 Dove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44102
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus