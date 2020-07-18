All apartments in Cleveland Heights
2208 Edgewood Rd

2208 Edgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Edgewood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Cedar Lee

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Down Unit: Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Bright living room. Dining room off the kitchen with convenient built-in storage. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Shared basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have any available units?
2208 Edgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland Heights, OH.
Is 2208 Edgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Edgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Edgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Edgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
