2208 Edgewood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Cedar Lee
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Down Unit: Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Bright living room. Dining room off the kitchen with convenient built-in storage. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and tons of cabinet and counter space. Shared basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 Edgewood Rd have any available units?
2208 Edgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland Heights, OH.
Is 2208 Edgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Edgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.