1695 Glenmont - Down

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom house in great Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Just steps from Coventry shopping district; short drive/bus to University Circle. Move-in ready. 1st floor unit features updated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, lots of storage. Bathroom recently updated. Clean. Living room and dining and 3 bedrooms feature wood floors. Decorative fireplace with built-in cabinetry. Built-in buffet with window seat in dining room. Extra storage in basement. Garage parking.



Fully walkable prime Cleveland Heights location. Just steps from the restaurants and shopping of Coventry and Phoenix Coffee Shop and just above Little Italy. Great location if you attend or work at Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll, University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and The Institute of Art.