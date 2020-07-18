All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

1695 Glenmont - Down

1695 Glenmont Road · (216) 650-6915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
East Cleveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in great Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Just steps from Coventry shopping district; short drive/bus to University Circle. Move-in ready. 1st floor unit features updated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, lots of storage. Bathroom recently updated. Clean. Living room and dining and 3 bedrooms feature wood floors. Decorative fireplace with built-in cabinetry. Built-in buffet with window seat in dining room. Extra storage in basement. Garage parking.

Fully walkable prime Cleveland Heights location. Just steps from the restaurants and shopping of Coventry and Phoenix Coffee Shop and just above Little Italy. Great location if you attend or work at Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll, University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland Museum of Art, and The Institute of Art.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have any available units?
1695 Glenmont - Down has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1695 Glenmont - Down have?
Some of 1695 Glenmont - Down's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Glenmont - Down currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Glenmont - Down is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Glenmont - Down pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Glenmont - Down offers parking.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have a pool?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have accessible units?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Glenmont - Down have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Glenmont - Down does not have units with air conditioning.
