Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

4355 Rundell Avenue,

4355 Rundell Drive · (513) 737-2640
Location

4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH 45415

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4355 Rundell Avenue, · Avail. Jul 31

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio. This home has a 2 car attached garage and has an updated electrical and plumbing system. The open eat in remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has a separate dining area, family room, spacious bedrooms and bi level layout. Outside you will find a patio with rear deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE3373056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

