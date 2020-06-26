344 Watt Street

PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST BEFORE MESSENGING. MOST QUESTIONS ARE ANSWERED IN DESCRIPTION: Stand-alone home available immediately close to downtown Circleville on Watt Street. Hardwood downstairs and new Stainmaster carpet upstairs. A stove with above range microwave as well as a large fridge will be provided. Stainless steel appliances. It has a large backyard with off street parking. A 16x10 storage building is included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Central air and heat.
Fine Print:
PLEASE NO PETS or smoking please. Sorry no section 8.
All applicants over 18 will be subject to a $30 credit and background check. This is the application fee. Minimum requirements are a 600 credit score and a combined take home income of $3000/month from jobs held longer than 3 months.
Open House is Saturday June 1st from 11 AM-1 PM
Best way to reach me is to text! Thanks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
