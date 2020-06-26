344 Watt Street

Amenities

PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST BEFORE MESSENGING. MOST QUESTIONS ARE ANSWERED IN DESCRIPTION: Stand-alone home available immediately close to downtown Circleville on Watt Street. Hardwood downstairs and new Stainmaster carpet upstairs. A stove with above range microwave as well as a large fridge will be provided. Stainless steel appliances. It has a large backyard with off street parking. A 16x10 storage building is included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Central air and heat.



PLEASE NO PETS or smoking please. Sorry no section 8.



All applicants over 18 will be subject to a $30 credit and background check. This is the application fee. Minimum requirements are a 600 credit score and a combined take home income of $3000/month from jobs held longer than 3 months.



Open House is Saturday June 1st from 11 AM-1 PM



Best way to reach me is to text! Thanks