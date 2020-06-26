All apartments in Circleville
Find more places like 344 Watt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Circleville, OH
/
344 Watt Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:34 AM

344 Watt Street

344 Watt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

344 Watt Street, Circleville, OH 43113

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST BEFORE MESSENGING. MOST QUESTIONS ARE ANSWERED IN DESCRIPTION: Stand-alone home available immediately close to downtown Circleville on Watt Street. Hardwood downstairs and new Stainmaster carpet upstairs. A stove with above range microwave as well as a large fridge will be provided. Stainless steel appliances. It has a large backyard with off street parking. A 16x10 storage building is included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Central air and heat.

Fine Print:

PLEASE NO PETS or smoking please. Sorry no section 8.

All applicants over 18 will be subject to a $30 credit and background check. This is the application fee. Minimum requirements are a 600 credit score and a combined take home income of $3000/month from jobs held longer than 3 months.

Open House is Saturday June 1st from 11 AM-1 PM

Best way to reach me is to text! Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Watt Street have any available units?
344 Watt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circleville, OH.
What amenities does 344 Watt Street have?
Some of 344 Watt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Watt Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 Watt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Watt Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 Watt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Circleville.
Does 344 Watt Street offer parking?
Yes, 344 Watt Street offers parking.
Does 344 Watt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Watt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Watt Street have a pool?
No, 344 Watt Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 Watt Street have accessible units?
No, 344 Watt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Watt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Watt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Watt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 Watt Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apple Ridge
480 Lancaster Pike
Circleville, OH 43113

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Christian UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University