Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance

Waterbury Apartments strives to provide you with the comforts of home that you want, with a price that you will love. Our one, and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind. With amenities like; over-sized closets, on-site laundry, private entry and patio, and a pet-friendly policy, we are sure you will enjoy how convenient living at Waterbury can be.



Located just a short trip from downtown Cincinnati, Waterbury Apartments is perfectly positioned to give you unlimited access to the city. Cincinnati is home to great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical and cultural options, guaranteeing that you will always have something to do.



If you have found your home at Waterbury Apartments, please contact our friendly and professional staff for a personal tour. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!