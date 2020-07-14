All apartments in Cincinnati
Waterbury

4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road · (513) 657-4429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterbury.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Waterbury Apartments strives to provide you with the comforts of home that you want, with a price that you will love. Our one, and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind. With amenities like; over-sized closets, on-site laundry, private entry and patio, and a pet-friendly policy, we are sure you will enjoy how convenient living at Waterbury can be.

Located just a short trip from downtown Cincinnati, Waterbury Apartments is perfectly positioned to give you unlimited access to the city. Cincinnati is home to great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical and cultural options, guaranteeing that you will always have something to do.

If you have found your home at Waterbury Apartments, please contact our friendly and professional staff for a personal tour. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 3-6 monoths, and mont to month available with a premium
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 for up to 2 pets
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for additional information.
Parking Details: Covered lot. 2 spaces assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterbury have any available units?
Waterbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterbury have?
Some of Waterbury's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterbury currently offering any rent specials?
Waterbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterbury pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterbury is pet friendly.
Does Waterbury offer parking?
Yes, Waterbury offers parking.
Does Waterbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterbury have a pool?
No, Waterbury does not have a pool.
Does Waterbury have accessible units?
No, Waterbury does not have accessible units.
Does Waterbury have units with dishwashers?
No, Waterbury does not have units with dishwashers.
