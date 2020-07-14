All apartments in Cincinnati
Hyde Park Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Hyde Park Terrace

2645 Erie Avenue · (513) 657-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Studio

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic. The units are incredibly spacious with herringbone hardwood floors, stunning french doors, high ceilings, and lots of light all overlooking the square. Call us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyde Park Terrace have any available units?
Hyde Park Terrace has 4 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Hyde Park Terrace have?
Some of Hyde Park Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyde Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Terrace offer parking?
No, Hyde Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Hyde Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hyde Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Terrace have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, Hyde Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
