Cincinnati, OH
Fox Chase North Apts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Fox Chase North Apts

4100 Fox Run Trl · (315) 871-0516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41571 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 41373 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 414110 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Chase North Apts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
pool table
You will absolutely fall in love with our secluded community surrounded by meticulous landscaping featuring unusually large two bedroom apartment homes with two full baths. Experience a refreshing new quality of apartment living. You will appreciate the convenient location and neighborhood feel. Fox Chase North is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $85/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Chase North Apts have any available units?
Fox Chase North Apts has 9 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Chase North Apts have?
Some of Fox Chase North Apts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Chase North Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Chase North Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Chase North Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Chase North Apts is pet friendly.
Does Fox Chase North Apts offer parking?
Yes, Fox Chase North Apts offers parking.
Does Fox Chase North Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Chase North Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Chase North Apts have a pool?
Yes, Fox Chase North Apts has a pool.
Does Fox Chase North Apts have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Chase North Apts has accessible units.
Does Fox Chase North Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Chase North Apts has units with dishwashers.
