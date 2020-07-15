Century Lakes

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 for 1 pet/per month, $40 for 2 pets/per month
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for fees and further details. Until then, happy tails!
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $75 per month, carport $25 per month.