Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Century Lakes

51 Bishopsgate Dr · (513) 815-3141
Location

51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45246
Glendale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath A-1

$764

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

1 Bed 1 Bath B-1

$847

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

1 Bed 1 Bath C-1

$1,017

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed 2 Bath D-1

$949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

2 Bed 2 Bath E-1

$1,097

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

2 Bed 2 Bath F-1

$1,218

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
package receiving
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living. Our gorgeously maintained community of apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH features bright, spacious interiors and an amazing amenities package. Whether you’re spending a sunny afternoon beside the sparkling swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 for 1 pet/per month, $40 for 2 pets/per month
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for fees and further details. Until then, happy tails!
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $75 per month, carport $25 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Lakes have any available units?
Century Lakes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $764 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $949. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Lakes have?
Some of Century Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Century Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Century Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Century Lakes offers parking.
Does Century Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Century Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Century Lakes has a pool.
Does Century Lakes have accessible units?
No, Century Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Century Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Lakes has units with dishwashers.
