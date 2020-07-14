Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer. Cozy, bright one and two bedroom apartments open onto a large grassy courtyard, and much of the property is surrounded by green spaces and trees. Some apartments feature hardwood floors, there is generous closet space, and fully-equipped kitchens. Plus, we are pet friendly! Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!