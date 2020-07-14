All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like
Anna Marie Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
Anna Marie Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Anna Marie Apartments

300 Hillside Ave · (513) 466-0316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215
Lockland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 400-17 · Avail. Sep 1

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300-129 · Avail. Aug 1

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 300-119 · Avail. Sep 1

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 300-116 · Avail. Aug 31

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anna Marie Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer. Cozy, bright one and two bedroom apartments open onto a large grassy courtyard, and much of the property is surrounded by green spaces and trees. Some apartments feature hardwood floors, there is generous closet space, and fully-equipped kitchens. Plus, we are pet friendly! Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anna Marie Apartments have any available units?
Anna Marie Apartments has 5 units available starting at $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Anna Marie Apartments have?
Some of Anna Marie Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anna Marie Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Anna Marie Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anna Marie Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Anna Marie Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Anna Marie Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Anna Marie Apartments offers parking.
Does Anna Marie Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Anna Marie Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Anna Marie Apartments have a pool?
No, Anna Marie Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Anna Marie Apartments have accessible units?
No, Anna Marie Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Anna Marie Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Anna Marie Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45211
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl
Cincinnati, OH 45255
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St
Cincinnati, OH 45206
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 BedroomsCincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly PlacesCincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakleyCentral Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant RidgeMadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main CampusUnion Institute & UniversityXavier UniversityGateway Community and Technical College