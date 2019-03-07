All apartments in Cincinnati
941 Auburnview Drive

Location

941 Auburnview Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Walnut Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom , 1 Bath unit for rent with Balcony, Gated Community just step from Eden Park, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops Kitchen, wood Flooring, washer/dryer in unit, water/trash paid by owner! No pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Auburnview Drive have any available units?
941 Auburnview Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Auburnview Drive have?
Some of 941 Auburnview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Auburnview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
941 Auburnview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Auburnview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 941 Auburnview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 941 Auburnview Drive offer parking?
No, 941 Auburnview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 941 Auburnview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Auburnview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Auburnview Drive have a pool?
No, 941 Auburnview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 941 Auburnview Drive have accessible units?
No, 941 Auburnview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Auburnview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Auburnview Drive has units with dishwashers.
