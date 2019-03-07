Beautiful 1 Bedroom , 1 Bath unit for rent with Balcony, Gated Community just step from Eden Park, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops Kitchen, wood Flooring, washer/dryer in unit, water/trash paid by owner! No pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 Auburnview Drive have any available units?