783 Delta Ave - 6

Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath in Mt. Lookout!



This unit is in walking distance to Mt. Lookout Square!



- Hardwood flooring

- Modern updates

- On-site laundry

- Off-street parking

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Walking distance to cafes, nightlife, shopping, etc!



This unit will not last long, please call or text us to schedule a showing!



Phone: 513-321-7000

Website: www.spspartners.com

Instagram: @spspartners

783 Delta Avenue



Appreciate living in a popular neighborhood while being minutes away from downtown Cincy!



- Location

Appreciate living right in the middle of two prominent Cincinnati neighborhoods. Walk to Mt. Lookout Square for coffee and great food, or stroll down Delta to enjoy what Columbia Tusculum has to offer!



Call or text to schedule your showing today!

513-321-7000



Follow us on Instagram and check out our website for additional information about apartments for rent and things happening in Cincinnati!