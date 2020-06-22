All apartments in Cincinnati
783 Delta Ave - 6
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

783 Delta Ave - 6

783 Delta Avenue · (513) 321-7000
Location

783 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Mount Lookout

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath in Mt. Lookout!

This unit is in walking distance to Mt. Lookout Square!

- Hardwood flooring
- Modern updates
- On-site laundry
- Off-street parking
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Walking distance to cafes, nightlife, shopping, etc!

This unit will not last long, please call or text us to schedule a showing!

Phone: 513-321-7000
Website: www.spspartners.com
Instagram: @spspartners
783 Delta Avenue

Appreciate living in a popular neighborhood while being minutes away from downtown Cincy!

- Location
Appreciate living right in the middle of two prominent Cincinnati neighborhoods. Walk to Mt. Lookout Square for coffee and great food, or stroll down Delta to enjoy what Columbia Tusculum has to offer!

Call or text to schedule your showing today!
513-321-7000

Follow us on Instagram and check out our website for additional information about apartments for rent and things happening in Cincinnati!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have any available units?
783 Delta Ave - 6 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have?
Some of 783 Delta Ave - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Delta Ave - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
783 Delta Ave - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Delta Ave - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 783 Delta Ave - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 783 Delta Ave - 6 does offer parking.
Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Delta Ave - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have a pool?
No, 783 Delta Ave - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have accessible units?
No, 783 Delta Ave - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Delta Ave - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 783 Delta Ave - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
