Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5

6334 Montgomery Road · (513) 867-3501
Location

6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.

WE LOVE THE FUR BABIES!

This one bedroom one bath unit is located at 6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati Ohio in beautiful Pleasant Ridge! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!, and boasts lot's of natural light, brand new flooring, and a fresh paint job. This property includes off street parking, new management, coin operated laundry in the basement in addition to storage. Hardwood flooring. Currently working to lease up the property so we have multiple units. This property is also undergoing a total renovation within the next 2 years, including the common halls.

Heat and water paid by Owner, tenant is responsible for gas for cooking and electricity. Window unit AC's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have any available units?
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have?
Some of 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
