6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5

Amenities

NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.



WE LOVE THE FUR BABIES!



This one bedroom one bath unit is located at 6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati Ohio in beautiful Pleasant Ridge! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!, and boasts lot's of natural light, brand new flooring, and a fresh paint job. This property includes off street parking, new management, coin operated laundry in the basement in addition to storage. Hardwood flooring. Currently working to lease up the property so we have multiple units. This property is also undergoing a total renovation within the next 2 years, including the common halls.



Heat and water paid by Owner, tenant is responsible for gas for cooking and electricity. Window unit AC's.