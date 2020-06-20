6300 Montgomery Road - 16

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

COMING SOON! One and two-bedroom apartments right in the heart of charming Pleasant Ridge. These apartments are spacious and will be totally renovated. Enjoy living in a brand new unit with all the bells and whistles! The monthly rent for the one-bedroom layout will be $845 and there is a monthly utility fee of $45 and that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. Reach out to schedule your tour today!

