6300 Montgomery Road - 16

Amenities
COMING SOON! One and two-bedroom apartments right in the heart of charming Pleasant Ridge. These apartments are spacious and will be totally renovated. Enjoy living in a brand new unit with all the bells and whistles! The monthly rent for the one-bedroom layout will be $845 and there is a monthly utility fee of $45 and that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. Reach out to schedule your tour today!
