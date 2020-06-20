All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:03 PM

6300 Montgomery Road - 16

6300 Montgomery Road · (513) 321-7000
Location

6300 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
COMING SOON! One and two-bedroom apartments right in the heart of charming Pleasant Ridge. These apartments are spacious and will be totally renovated. Enjoy living in a brand new unit with all the bells and whistles! The monthly rent for the one-bedroom layout will be $845 and there is a monthly utility fee of $45 and that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. Reach out to schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have any available units?
6300 Montgomery Road - 16 has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have?
Some of 6300 Montgomery Road - 16's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Montgomery Road - 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 does offer parking.
Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have a pool?
No, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have accessible units?
No, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Montgomery Road - 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
