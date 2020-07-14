All apartments in Cincinnati
613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor

613 East Mitchell Avenue · (954) 263-9673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 East Mitchell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229
North Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. Aug 15

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 3rd Floor Available 08/15/20 Unique 3 Bedroom on Third Floor in Cincinnati - Property Id: 81965

OPEN HOUSE - Monday July 20, at 4:30pm

Third floor of a tri-plex - unique layout. Clean 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Close to everything. On the bus route. Coin laundry in the house. Freshly painted, new carpet. Water included. Off street parking.

This is a third floor apt. with 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, A unique layout with slanted ceilings in a few places. It has a kitchen with fridge and stove.

No Pets
No Section 8
No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/613-east-mitchell-cincinnati-oh-unit-3rd-floor/81965
Property Id 81965

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have any available units?
613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have?
Some of 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor offers parking.
Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have a pool?
No, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have accessible units?
No, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 East Mitchell 3rd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
