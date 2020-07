Amenities

$690 Freshly updated 1 bed/ 1 bath unit in the community friendly outskirts of Pleasant Ridge. Prime location on Montgomery Rd along bus route. Apartment features water & trash included with rent , new stainless steel appliances, coin operated laundry. Available immediately. Building under new management. Pets negotiable. No smoking. No Section 8. No felonies. No evictions. 650 or higher credit score. Proof of income at 3 times monthly rent 2,070). Rent paid & application process online.