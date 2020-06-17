All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

529 Liberty Hill - A3

529 Liberty Hill Street · (859) 444-3679
Location

529 Liberty Hill Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Mount Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available immediately!
This beautiful apartment is located in the Historical "Prospect Hill" neighborhood, just blocks from all that OTR, Pendleton, and Downtown Cincinnati offer. This very spacious one bedroom apartment has two original fireplaces, pine floors, large windows with tons of natural light. The kitchen was just updated with new wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a new sink and faucet. It is a second story walk up in a charming historical building.
$1250.00 a month for one person plus gas and electricity.
There is a $50 surcharge for the second person. No dogs please.
Email or text Radames at 8594443679 for a walk thru.
Charming historical building located in "Prospect Hill" next to OTR, and The Pendleton Neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have any available units?
529 Liberty Hill - A3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have?
Some of 529 Liberty Hill - A3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Liberty Hill - A3 currently offering any rent specials?
529 Liberty Hill - A3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Liberty Hill - A3 pet-friendly?
No, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 offer parking?
No, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 does not offer parking.
Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have a pool?
No, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 does not have a pool.
Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have accessible units?
No, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Liberty Hill - A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Liberty Hill - A3 has units with dishwashers.
