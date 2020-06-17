529 Liberty Hill - A3

Amenities

Available immediately!

This beautiful apartment is located in the Historical "Prospect Hill" neighborhood, just blocks from all that OTR, Pendleton, and Downtown Cincinnati offer. This very spacious one bedroom apartment has two original fireplaces, pine floors, large windows with tons of natural light. The kitchen was just updated with new wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a new sink and faucet. It is a second story walk up in a charming historical building.

$1250.00 a month for one person plus gas and electricity.

There is a $50 surcharge for the second person. No dogs please.

Email or text Radames at 8594443679 for a walk thru.

Charming historical building located in "Prospect Hill" next to OTR, and The Pendleton Neighborhoods.