432 Hopkins Street-4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.

8 unit apartment building in Betts Longworth Historical District downtown, 2 blocks to Washington Park, Walk to OTR and the new FCC stadium, and a very quiet street - Pet friendly (Large dogs, Small dogs, and cats allowed) with additional deposit. Parking available at $25/month and checkless electronic monthly lease payment.