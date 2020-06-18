All apartments in Cincinnati
432 Hopkins Street-4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:10 AM

432 Hopkins Street-4

432 Hopkins Street · (415) 595-5142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

432 Hopkins Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.
8 unit apartment building in Betts Longworth Historical District downtown, 2 blocks to Washington Park, Walk to OTR and the new FCC stadium, and a very quiet street - Pet friendly (Large dogs, Small dogs, and cats allowed) with additional deposit. Parking available at $25/month and checkless electronic monthly lease payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have any available units?
432 Hopkins Street-4 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have?
Some of 432 Hopkins Street-4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Hopkins Street-4 currently offering any rent specials?
432 Hopkins Street-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Hopkins Street-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 Hopkins Street-4 is pet friendly.
Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 offer parking?
Yes, 432 Hopkins Street-4 does offer parking.
Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 Hopkins Street-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have a pool?
No, 432 Hopkins Street-4 does not have a pool.
Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have accessible units?
No, 432 Hopkins Street-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Hopkins Street-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Hopkins Street-4 has units with dishwashers.
