432 Hopkins Street-4

Amenities
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.
8 unit apartment building in Betts Longworth Historical District downtown, 2 blocks to Washington Park, Walk to OTR and the new FCC stadium, and a very quiet street - Pet friendly (Large dogs, Small dogs, and cats allowed) with additional deposit. Parking available at $25/month and checkless electronic monthly lease payment.