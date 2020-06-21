4221 Brownway Ave - 6

Amenities
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today!
· Modern finishes
· Walking distance to all things Oakley!
· Resident parking lot
· Hardwood floors, granite countertops
· 2 beds, 1 full bath
· Resident laundry room
4221 Brownway Avenue | spspartners.com
Questions? Email: morgan@spspartners.com
Apartment community in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today!
· Modern finishes
· Walking distance to all things Oakley!
· Resident parking lot
· Hardwood floors, granite countertops
· 2 beds, 1 full bath
· Resident laundry room
4221 Brownway Avenue | spspartners.com
Questions? Email: morgan@spspartners.com