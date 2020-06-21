All apartments in Cincinnati
4221 Brownway Ave - 6

4221 Brownway Avenue · (513) 321-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4221 Brownway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today!

· Modern finishes
· Walking distance to all things Oakley!
· Resident parking lot
· Hardwood floors, granite countertops
· 2 beds, 1 full bath
· Resident laundry room

4221 Brownway Avenue | spspartners.com
Questions? Email: morgan@spspartners.com
Apartment community in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today!

· Modern finishes
· Walking distance to all things Oakley!
· Resident parking lot
· Hardwood floors, granite countertops
· 2 beds, 1 full bath
· Resident laundry room

4221 Brownway Avenue | spspartners.com
Questions? Email: morgan@spspartners.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have any available units?
4221 Brownway Ave - 6 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have?
Some of 4221 Brownway Ave - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Brownway Ave - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 does offer parking.
Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have a pool?
No, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have accessible units?
No, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Brownway Ave - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
