Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 AM

3806 HYDE PARK AVE

3806 Hyde Park Avenue · (513) 715-0440
Location

3806 Hyde Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3806 HYDE PARK AVE.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
3806 HYDE PARK AVE APT 4 Available 07/06/20 1 bedroom A -

(RLNE2350438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $20
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: On-site included parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have any available units?
3806 HYDE PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have?
Some of 3806 HYDE PARK AVE's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 HYDE PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3806 HYDE PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 HYDE PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE has accessible units.
Does 3806 HYDE PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 HYDE PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.

