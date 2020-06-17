All apartments in Cincinnati
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

3714 Drakewood Drive - 4

3714 Drakewood Drive · (513) 602-4800
Location

3714 Drakewood Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.

Large one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Lots of closet space. On site laundry and storage lockers available for tenant use in the basement. This unit is located within a secured entryway building on a quiet street in Hyde Park. Off street parking is available. Tenant shared front yard and backyard provides great green space to relax.

A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18. To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment amounting to 3 times the rent. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.

RE/MAX ON THE MOVE.
Very nice, large apartment. Hardwood floors, updated bathroom. Short walk to shops and restaurants.
No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have any available units?
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have?
Some of 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 does offer parking.
Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have a pool?
No, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Drakewood Drive - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
