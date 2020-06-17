3714 Drakewood Drive - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.



Large one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Lots of closet space. On site laundry and storage lockers available for tenant use in the basement. This unit is located within a secured entryway building on a quiet street in Hyde Park. Off street parking is available. Tenant shared front yard and backyard provides great green space to relax.



A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18. To qualify for this property, each adult applicant will have to show acceptable results from a background check, eviction check, previous positive landlord reference, and verified employment amounting to 3 times the rent. Other qualifications are also considered. If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com.



Very nice, large apartment. Hardwood floors, updated bathroom. Short walk to shops and restaurants.

No Pets, No Smoking.