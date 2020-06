Amenities

Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931



Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement. Up to 2 inside cats considered. Small quiet dog (1) considered. On-street parking. Updated kitchen. Balcony.

Sorry no smokers/vapers, no Section 8/Vouchers accepted. CALL OR TEXT Karen to view 513-702-4543. PLEASE NO EMAILS.

