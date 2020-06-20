3057 Obryon St - 6

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully renovated lower-level 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, intercom system, elevator, wide hallways, and new windows. This beautiful building is in walking distance to everything in charming Obryonville. There is an upper-level fitness center! Don't miss out! These do not last long!



Enjoy living in an updated, spacious 1-bed apartment that is within walking distance to the charming neighborhood of Obryonville. These apartments do not last long! Reach out to schedule your showing!