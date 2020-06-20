All apartments in Cincinnati
3057 Obryon St - 6
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:52 AM

3057 Obryon St - 6

3057 O’Bryon Street · (513) 321-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 5

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully renovated lower-level 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, intercom system, elevator, wide hallways, and new windows. This beautiful building is in walking distance to everything in charming Obryonville. There is an upper-level fitness center! Don't miss out! These do not last long!

Call today at 513-321-7000 to schedule a showing.
Follow us on Instagram @spsparnters!
Enjoy living in an updated, spacious 1-bed apartment that is within walking distance to the charming neighborhood of Obryonville. These apartments do not last long! Reach out to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have any available units?
3057 Obryon St - 6 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have?
Some of 3057 Obryon St - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 Obryon St - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3057 Obryon St - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 Obryon St - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 6 does offer parking.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 Obryon St - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have a pool?
No, 3057 Obryon St - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have accessible units?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 6 has accessible units.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 6 has units with dishwashers.
