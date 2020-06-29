All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 3057 Obryon St - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
3057 Obryon St - 2
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

3057 Obryon St - 2

3057 O’Bryon Street · (513) 321-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.

Off-street parking connected to the apartment complex which is located on O'Bryon St, off of Madison Road. Walk to the heart of O'Bryonville in 2 minutes, and enjoy being on a quiet residential street!

Local restaurants in walking distance include:

o BonBonerie
o O'Bryons Bar and Grill
o 8th and English
o Woodburn Brewery
o Cafe´DeSales

Apartment Features:

Brand new new white marble color countertops
Stainless steel appliances
New hardwood flooring
Oversized bathroom and living room
Thermostat controlled heat and AC
Coin laundry in building

Call today at 513-321-7000 to schedule a showing.
Follow us on Instagram @spsparnters!
Enjoy living in an updated, spacious 1-bed apartment that is within walking distance to the charming neighborhood of Obryonville. These apartments do not last long! Reach out to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have any available units?
3057 Obryon St - 2 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have?
Some of 3057 Obryon St - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 Obryon St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3057 Obryon St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 Obryon St - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 2 offers parking.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 Obryon St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have a pool?
No, 3057 Obryon St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 2 has accessible units.
Does 3057 Obryon St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3057 Obryon St - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3057 Obryon St - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct.
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45241
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45209
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place
Cincinnati, OH 45219

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity