3057 Obryon St - 2

Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.



Off-street parking connected to the apartment complex which is located on O'Bryon St, off of Madison Road. Walk to the heart of O'Bryonville in 2 minutes, and enjoy being on a quiet residential street!



Local restaurants in walking distance include:



o BonBonerie

o O'Bryons Bar and Grill

o 8th and English

o Woodburn Brewery

o Cafe´DeSales



Apartment Features:



Brand new new white marble color countertops

Stainless steel appliances

New hardwood flooring

Oversized bathroom and living room

Thermostat controlled heat and AC

Coin laundry in building



Call today at 513-321-7000 to schedule a showing.

Enjoy living in an updated, spacious 1-bed apartment that is within walking distance to the charming neighborhood of Obryonville. These apartments do not last long! Reach out to schedule your showing!