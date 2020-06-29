All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:53 PM

2705 Willard Avenue - 2

2705 Willard Avenue · (513) 321-7000
Location

2705 Willard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Rookwood! These units are totally renovated with new appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and much more!

Enjoy walking to Hyde Park, Oakley, and Rookwood Commons. The monthly rent will be $895 and there is a $45 utility fee that covers heat, water, sewage, and trash.

Email morgan@spspartners.com for more information!
Stunning one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Rookwood! These units are totally renovated with new appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and much more!

Enjoy walking to Hyde Park, Oakley, and Rookwood Commons. The monthly rent will be $945 and there is a $45 utility fee that covers heat, water, sewage, and trash.

Email morgan@spspartners.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2705 Willard Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2705 Willard Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Willard Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Willard Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
