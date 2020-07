Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry

2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment. The location is perfect for the on the go professional.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2350440)