Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available August 1.

Large two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the top floor of a 7 unit building.

New 2019

Brand new bath with walk in shower, new tile floor, new vanity and toilet!!

Brand new kitchen with dishwasher

Large new windows with great lighting.

Balcony with sliding doors off the living room.

Tenant pays gas and electric and we pay water and trash.

Coin operated laundry in the basement.

Walk to UC or hospitals.

Located directly next to CP Cincy so you just need to walk across the street to the UC Shuttle.

Sorry NO PETS allowed-no exceptions!!



Please call or text Stephanie at 513.444.7712

7 unit building

Close to UC and Hospitals and 71

Leased on the UC rental cycle of Aug 1-July 30 or sublet on the same time frame