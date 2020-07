Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access

Beautifully, completely remodeled two bedroom. LEED certified for an eco friendly living space along with historically restored to the original look.

Brand new:

Kitchen with dishwasher and over the range microwave

Bathroom with tile floor and custom tile surround

Floors restored with original wood

Ceiling fans

Windows

Heating/cooling



Beautiful balcony

Built in shelves in the living room

Fireplace (non operational)



Tenant only pays electric and $55 wifi/cable fee. We pay heat, water and your hot water.



This is a show place unit that you will absolutely love!

Walk to UC or the hospitals. One block from CP Cincy's (on McMillan) UC shuttle

Parking off street $15/mo

Coin operated laundry in the basement

Keyless entry into the building

Sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING



Call or text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at 513.444.7712

Historically restored and LEED certified 14 unit building in 2020