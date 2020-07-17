All apartments in Cincinnati
2331 Park Ave 3

2331 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Walnut Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544

Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace. You will be right next to the gorgeous Eden park, coffee shops, jazz cafe, restaurants, and only a few minutes drive to Downtown and OTR, as well as UC, Hyde Park, Mount Adams, and Covington. 2 Garage parking spots. Uber/Taxi and public transportation are all available. One or two year lease available July 30. Unfurnished. Third floor. (Top floor)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121544
Property Id 121544

(RLNE5878605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Park Ave 3 have any available units?
2331 Park Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Park Ave 3 have?
Some of 2331 Park Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Park Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Park Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Park Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Park Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Park Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Park Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 2331 Park Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Park Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Park Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2331 Park Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Park Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2331 Park Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Park Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Park Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
