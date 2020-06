Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, large one bedroom apartment that was just completely remodeled. Available August 1. We are across the street from Christ Hospital. Short walk to UC and close to the shuttle or bus line.



New Heating (we pay)

New Electric throughout entire building (you pay electric only at around $25/mo totl)

New Hardwood (bamboo) floors and Carpet in bedrooms

New Kitchen and Bath

New Windows

Coin operated laundry in the basement



Call or text Stephanie to set up a showing 513.444.7712



Private off street parking available at $15/month



Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.

Sorry, NO VOUCHERS ALLOWED.

No Pets Allowed.



233 Gilman Ave

Cincinnati OH 45219