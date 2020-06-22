Great location. Walk to hospitals, restaurants, UC stadiums & campus! House is furnished, washer included. Landlord covers HOA fee, water, trash. Enjoy the pool, gym and so much more by just paying the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Stetson Street have any available units?
219 Stetson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Stetson Street have?
Some of 219 Stetson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Stetson Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 Stetson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.