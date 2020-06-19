Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 2044 Highland Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
2044 Highland Avenue - 4
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2044 Highland Avenue - 4
2044 Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Mount Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2044 Highland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Mount Auburn
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in Mt Auburn. Located near UC, Christ Hospital and just minutes from I-75 & I-71. U nit includes heat, water, coin laundry.
(PET FRIENDLY)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have any available units?
2044 Highland Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cincinnati, OH
.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cincinnati Rent Report
.
Is 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Highland Avenue - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2044 Highland Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy
Cincinnati, OH 45229
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45226
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Similar Pages
Cincinnati 1 Bedrooms
Cincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with Parking
Cincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dayton, OH
Middletown, OH
Beavercreek, OH
Mason, OH
Fairfield, OH
Hamilton, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Florence, KY
Covington, KY
Lebanon, OH
Kettering, OH
Oxford, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Westwood
Hyde Park
Oakley
Central Business District
Mount Washington
Pleasant Ridge
Madisonville
College Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & University
Xavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College