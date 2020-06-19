Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
1324 Chapel Street
1324 Chapel Street
1324 Chapel Street
No Longer Available
Location
1324 Chapel Street, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Walnut Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Walnut Hills. Original hardwood floors, updated kitchen 42 cabinets, lots of closet space. Heat and water are included. No smoking or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Chapel Street have any available units?
1324 Chapel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cincinnati, OH
.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cincinnati Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1324 Chapel Street have?
Some of 1324 Chapel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1324 Chapel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Chapel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Chapel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Chapel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Chapel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Chapel Street does offer parking.
Does 1324 Chapel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Chapel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Chapel Street have a pool?
No, 1324 Chapel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Chapel Street have accessible units?
No, 1324 Chapel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Chapel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Chapel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
