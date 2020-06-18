All apartments in Cincinnati
131 Kinsey Ave - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

131 Kinsey Ave - 1

131 Kinsey Avenue · (513) 444-7712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Kinsey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Mount Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available August 1 for the school year. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Kitchen has over the range microwave. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement. FREE Offstreet parking in the rear of the building. Short walk to campus. Heat and water included, tenant pays electric-$25-$50/mo.

No pets allowed
No Smoking Allowed
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1
9 unit apartment building remodeled 5 years ago with brand new windows, HVAC, kitchens and baths. Kitchens have over the range microwaves. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement. Offstreet parking in the rear of the building-FREE. Short walk to campus. Heat and water included, tenants pay electric.
NO PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have any available units?
131 Kinsey Ave - 1 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have?
Some of 131 Kinsey Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
131 Kinsey Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 does offer parking.
Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Kinsey Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
