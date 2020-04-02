131-135 Kinsey Ave - 135-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE August 1 for the school year!

Larger 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Larger kitchen has over the range microwave. Bedroom has ceiling fan. Unit has AC, hardwood floors, 2 large hall closets. Coin operated laundry in the basement. FREE off street parking in the rear of the building. Short walk to campus. Heat, water and hot water included, tenant only pays electric-approximately $35/mo.



Sorry, No pets Allowed!!

No Smoking Allowed!

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1

