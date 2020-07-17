126 East 6th Street - 303

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

*FREE Month's Rent! Don't Miss This Deal!*



Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring. This apartment will be available for September. To schedule a tour, please email erin@spspartners.com.

*FREE Month's Rent! Don't Miss This Deal!*



Clean, contemporary flats in a historic building.



The Sixth Street Exchange is a stunning apartment building in the heart of the Central Business District. It is surrounded by some of Cincinnati's most celebrated dining establishments, a lively entertainment district, corporate headquarters, and Fountain Square.



Also enjoy just being steps from the Streetcar, Downtown's newest grocery store, and countless entertainment options.



Schedule your tour today! These units are stunning city front apartments that won't last long!