Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

126 East 6th Street - 303

126 East Sixth Street · (513) 321-7000
Location

126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,145

Studio · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
*FREE Month's Rent! Don't Miss This Deal!*

Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring. This apartment will be available for September. To schedule a tour, please email erin@spspartners.com.
*FREE Month's Rent! Don't Miss This Deal!*

Clean, contemporary flats in a historic building.

The Sixth Street Exchange is a stunning apartment building in the heart of the Central Business District. It is surrounded by some of Cincinnati's most celebrated dining establishments, a lively entertainment district, corporate headquarters, and Fountain Square.

Also enjoy just being steps from the Streetcar, Downtown's newest grocery store, and countless entertainment options.

Schedule your tour today! These units are stunning city front apartments that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have any available units?
126 East 6th Street - 303 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have?
Some of 126 East 6th Street - 303's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 East 6th Street - 303 currently offering any rent specials?
126 East 6th Street - 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East 6th Street - 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 East 6th Street - 303 is pet friendly.
Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 offer parking?
No, 126 East 6th Street - 303 does not offer parking.
Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 East 6th Street - 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have a pool?
No, 126 East 6th Street - 303 does not have a pool.
Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have accessible units?
No, 126 East 6th Street - 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 126 East 6th Street - 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 East 6th Street - 303 has units with dishwashers.
